How I Almost Joined Man City

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho admits he could have gone to Manchester City.

When the Blues secured Jorginho from Napoli in 2018 for Maurizio Sarri, he had been linked to Pep Guardiola’ s team the entire offseason.

Now the Brazilian-born Italian admits he could have gone to City, and would love to play for Pep Guardiola one day.

“A bid arrived and… you don’t know, man. I’m not going to say it,” Jorginho told Ale Oliveira.

“No, I’m kidding. I wasn’t supposed to come to Chelsea. I was supposed to have arrived at another club. Another English club. And then it happened as it happened and I arrived at Chelsea, which also, hey, with history, that’s Chelsea, right, man.

“So with Chelsea everything happened very fast. When I saw it, I was already in London and I said ‘let’s go’. He added: “But it’s not a secret. If you put it on the internet, you will find it. It’s Manchester City.”

“I have [this dream]. I don’t know if it will [happen]. But…