Igboun Joins Relegation Battlers Nizhny Novgorod

Former Super Eagles striker Sylvester Igboun has joined relegation battlers Nizhny Novgorod from league title contenders Dinamo Moscow until the end of the current season.

The Russian Premier Liga confirmed Igboun’s move in a short statement on their Twitter handle on Sunday.

“FC Nizhny Novgorod signed a contract with 31-year-old forward Sylvester Igboun.

“He will play for the club until the end of the current season.”

Nizhny Novgorod are 13th on 19 points in the 16-team league table while Dinamo are second on the log.

Prior to his move to Nizhny Novgorod Igboun made 10 league appearances without scoring a goal.

The 31-year-old’s only goal this season was in the Russian Cup in September 2021 in Dinamo’s colours.

He made his international debut in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification game against Tanzania on 5 September 2015, replacing Moses Simon as a substitute in the 69th minute.

He went on to make six appearances for the Eagles without scoring.

By James…