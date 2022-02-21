Ighalo Fires Al Hilal To Saudi Cup Semis

Odion Ighalo was on target as Al Hilal beat Al Nassr 2-1 in their King’s Cup quarter-final tie at the Mrsool Park on Monday night, reports Completesports.com.

Brazil forward Talisca put Al Nassr ahead on 17 minutes.

Ighalo equalised for Al Hilal two minutes after the hour mark.

The 32-year-old has now scored four goals in four appearances across all competitions since linking up with the Asian champions from rivals Al Shabab.

The forward was replaced by Saleh Al Shehri deep into stoppage time.

Salem Al Dawsari netted the winning goal for Al Hilal from the spot 10 minutes from time.

