Olayinka Scores First League Goal In Three Months As Slavia Prague Go Top After Home Win

Peter Olayinka ended his goal drought in the Czech Republic topflight after netting was proved to be the winner in Slavia Prague’s 1-0 home win against Bohemians 1905 on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

The last time Olayinka scored in the league was 21st November, 2021, in a 5-0 home win.

He has now scored five goals in 15 league appearances for Slavia Prague this season.

Also, the 26-year-old has scored seven goals in 27 games in all competitions so far this campaign.

The 2021 AFCON star got the only goal of the game in the 43rd minute after finishing off a cross.

Slavia Prague have now won their last three games and go top on 54 points, same points as Viktoria Plzen but ahead on superior goals.

By James Agberebi

