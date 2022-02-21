Osimhen’s Late Equalizer Not Enough As Napoli Draw At Struggling Cagliari, Miss Chance To Go Top

Victor Osimhen managed to secure at least a point for Napoli following a tough draw at relegation threatened Cagliari in Monday night’s league game.

The draw means Napoli remain in third place on 54 points and would have usurp leaders AC Milan (on 56 points) if they had beaten Cagliari.

Napoli found themselves 1-0 down after a second half goal from Gaston Pereiro, but they didn’t give up and eventually their hard work was rewarded, when Osimhen headed home a Mario Rui cross to tie things up in Sardinia, securing an important point for the title race.

Cagliari started on the front foot, settling into the match quicker and having the majority of the early possession. They had a few chances in the first half before Napoli finally woke up and had a few of their own.

Cagliari kicked off the second half and kept up their momentum, leaving Spalletti’s side boxed in their own half.

Their pressure continued and they were rewarded in the 58th minute, when Pereiro hit a speculative…