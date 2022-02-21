Sadiq’s Brace Earns Almeria Home Win, Boost Promotion Hopes

Umar Sadiq scored two goals as Almeria defeated Mirandes 2-1 in the Spanish second division on Sunday night and give their promotion hopes a boost.

The win saw Almeria move up to second place (one of the two automatic promotion slot) on 55 points just a point behind leaders Eibar in the league table.

Sadiq opened scoring in the 69th minute before doubling their lead in the 72nd minute.

He was later replaced with seven minutes left in the game.

Sergio Camello pulled a goal back for Mirandes with nine minutes into added time in the second half.

Following his brace against Mirandes Sadiq has now taken his tally to 12 goals after 23 games in the second division.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…