Spalletti: Osimhen Can Be The Best Striker In The World

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti believes Victor Osimhen has the potential to become the best striker in the world, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen has enjoyed rave reviews since linking up with Partenopei from Ligue 1 club Lille two years ago.

The 23-year-old scored 10 goals in 24 league appearances during his maiden campaign in Serie A.

This season, the striker has netted six times in 15 league appearances.

“Osimhen? If Koulibaly is scary, he is stratospheric. I don’t understand how far he can get, but the thought of what he can become excites me,” Spalletti told Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“The future possibilities makes me curious. He must understand where he can get to in the future.”

Spalletti also praised Osimhen for his performance in Napoli’s 1-1 draw with Barcelona last week.

“In Barcelona, he showed that he has the physicality to put the defence of the opponent in difficulty,” Spalletti added.

“You saw him in the last game go on those 40m runs, taking…