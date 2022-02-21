Super Falcons’ll Win In Côte d’Ivoire

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has expressed optimism that his team will put up a stronger performance to get victory against Lady Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire, in the second leg final qualifier of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Abidjan on Wednesday.

The Falcons go into the game with a 2-0 advantage obtained last Friday in Abuja. The eventual winner qualifies for the WAFCON billed for July this year in Morocco.

“We should play on the front foot in Ivory Coast, we are not to sit back trying to contain them. Though, we weren’t at our best in the first leg but now that we know how good they are, we shall go all out to get the result that will qualify us for the main competition,” Waldrum told Completesports.com

“My team played according to instructions even though, we did not entertain but they were able to shut them out. We scored two goals and kept a clean sheet, that is…