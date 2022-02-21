Wollacott Makes League Two Team Of The Week

Black Stars of Ghana goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott was included in the English League Two (fourth division) Team of the Week, for his impressive performance for Swindon Town on Saturday.

Wollacott’s inclusion was announced on Sky Bet League Two’s verifier Twitter handle on Sunday.

The 25-year-old kept a clean sheet for the second time on the trot as Swindon thrashed Carlisle United 3-0 away.

The Ghana international was rated 8.1 (second highest of the match) for his splendid display to help his side claim the massive victory in the round 33 fixture.

He made six crucial saves with three of the save made from inside the box and two high claims.

He has made 26 appearances in the English fourth-tier this season with seven clean sheets and conceded 31 goals.

He was Black Stars’ first choice at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where they crashed out at the group stage.

