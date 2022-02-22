Arsenal Top Four Ambition Still Realistic –Smith Row

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe admits confidence is now surging through the squad.

Arsenal are now sixth in the Premier League – level on points with West Ham in fifth and four off Manchester United in fourth, but with three games in hand on both sides.

The Gunners are next in action when they host Wolves on Thursday and Smith Rowe says the squad are keeping their feet on the ground.

“It’s looking good at the moment, but there are a lot of games to go,” he said.

“We are just going to keep focused on that. We are not too worried about the end of the season right now.”

The 21-year-old’s goal in victory over Brentford on Saturday was his 10th of the campaign and he is currently Arsenal’s top scorer, with his extra finishing sessions after training paying off.

“I am buzzing, the goals are really starting to come now, but the most important thing were the three points,” Smith Rowe said.

“We work so hard in training and after we are always working on our…