Aubameyang: I Had To Upset Arsenal To Get Barcelona Move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he had to upset Arsenal to secure a move to Spanish giants Barcelona on transfer deadline day.

The Gabon striker was released from his contract by the Gunners to link up with Barcelona.

“Until the last second we were waiting for the arrival of the [contract recision] from Arsenal, it arrived two minutes before time. My heart was beating so fast, I wasn’t sweating, but almost,” Aubameyang told Sport.

Aubameyang had turned up in Barcelona earlier in the day, much to Barça and Arsenal’s surprise, when negotiations were still ongoing, although he says they were at an “advanced” stage.

“I called my father, who was in Sitges, and told him that I was going to Barcelona because I wanted to sign for Barça,” Auba explains. “I slept a little, later they told me about the medical.”

He understands Arsenal were annoyed at his unsanctioned journey but says he “was desperate to come here, it was an incredible opportunity for me. I gave…