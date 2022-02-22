Brainiacs, Southern Crowns Lead As Mindgames Scrabble Premier League

Despite losing one of their top key player Eta Karo to rivals Alpha Airpop, 2021 Mindgames Scrabble Premier League champions Brainiacs have showed why they were the team to beat after they emerged winners of the Division A of Matchday One over the weekend in Lagos.

Over 100 players including former World Champion Wellington Jighere converged at the prestigious Lagos Country Club and competed as teams in the most glamorous scrabble league in Africa.

After about 13 hours of quality play, team Brainiacs led by Emmanuel Ofidi were filled with excitement after they discovered they had edged Airpop Alpha with a slim players’ result of 38 wins and 22 defeats after both sides finished neck and neck with 9-3 team scoreline.

The Airpoppers recorded 36 wins and 24 defeats from players’ results to finish second.

In other placements, Lekki Bombers finished third…