Can Chelsea Pull Off Back-To-Back Champions League Success?

At this stage of the Champions League last season, Chelsea were walking on a tight rope. Yet the unlikely winners won Europe’s most prestigious club competition. A year down the line, the Blues are looking poised to win the trophy back-to-back. With the English Premier League all but won by either Manchester City or Liverpool, retaining ‘the trophy with big ears’ is the number one priority of Thomas Tuchel’s side.

On Tuesday, the Champions of Europe and the World take on the Champions of France in the first leg of the Round-of 16-in this year’s Champions League. The holders head into their first knockout clash as strong favourites, with LOSC currently sitting in 11th spot in Ligue 1 with no chance of successfully defending their title after a raft of key player and coaching exits.

Chelsea are on a high after their dramatic Club World Cup victory against Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi, while Hakim Ziyech’s last minute goal gave them victory against London rivals Crystal Palace…