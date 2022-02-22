D’Tigress Move Up To 14th Position In FIBA Ranking

Nigeria’S D’Tigress have moved up to 14th place in the latest Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) women’s world ranking.

The latest ranking was published on the official website of FIBA on Monday.

D’Tigress’ improvement in the world ranking is attributed to their impressive performance, at this year’s FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 qualifiers in Belgrade (Serbia).

The AfroBasket champions, who opened their tournament in Belgrade with a loss to China, bounced back from a 20-point deficit with the surprise victory over France.

And in their final group they had a thrilling triumph over Mali in a rematch of last year’s FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Final.

They will now compete alongside 11 other countries at this year’s World Cup in Australia.

Meanwhile, the top four teams remain unchanged, with the USA still having the number one spot, followed by Spain, Australia and Canada.

Belgium have leapfrogged France into the number five position…