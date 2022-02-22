Eagles Vs Black Stars 2022 World Cup Qualifier Get New Dates

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana have been scheduled for new dates, Completesports.com reports.

NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, made this known in a statement on Monday.

According to Olajire, the first leg billed for Thursday, March 24 at the Cape Coast Stadium, will now take place on Friday, March 25 starting from 7.30pm Ghana time, which will be 8.30pm in Nigeria.

While the second leg initially set for Sunday, 27th March, will now hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, 29th March, starting from 6pm Nigeria time.

The winner over two legs in the play-offs will qualify for this year’s World Cup which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022 in Qatar.

While the Eagles qualified for the 2018 edition in Russia, the Black Stars missed out.

The last time both…