Etebo Returns To Action For Watford r Complete Sports

Oghenekaro Etebo returned to action for Watford in Monday’s Professional Development League game against Ipswich Town at Playford Road, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international featured for 45 minutes in the game which is a competition for U-23 players.

Etebo sustained a quad injury in Watford’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at the end of September and has been on the sidelines since then.

The 26-year-old replaced compatriot Emmanuel Dennis in the 75th minute of the encounter.

The midfielder, who is on a season-long loan at Watford from Sky Bet Championship club Stoke City made six appearances for the Hornets before the injury setback.

His return to action is a big boost for Nigeria ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against perennial rivals Ghana.

Etebo, who missed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon as a result of the setback is expected to be named in Nigeria’s squad for the game.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140%…