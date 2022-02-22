I Was Snubbed For Ballon d’Or Because I’m An African

Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, has given the reason he believes he was snubbed in last year’s Ballon d’Or voting.

Mendy was arguably the best goalkeeper in the world last season but was not nominated in the top 30 for the world’s top individual award.

Speaking to Mail Sport, the Senegalese keeper opened up on the rejection and revealed that he believes his nationality may have played a part.

“The best response was to stay the course on the pitch to show that my name deserved to be in the top 30.

“I think being African did me a disservice because I didn’t play in any international competitions last year,” he said.

Mendy lifted the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with his national team in February, making history as the first Senegal team to do so.

The 29-year-old also won the FIFA Club World Cup title with Chelsea this month after their 2-1 win against Palmeiras in the final.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit…