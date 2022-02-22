Leicester City Line Up New Deal For Ndidi

Leicester City are looking to tie Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to a new contract, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi has been linked with a number of clubs in Europe following his impressive displays since linking up with up with the Foxes from Belgian Pro League KRC Genk.

The 25-year-old is currently touted as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

Aston Villa are rumoured to be preparing a bid in the region of £50m for the player.

However, according to Football Insider, the Foxes are eager to agree fresh terms with one of their most prized assets.

Although he has a contract until the end of 2023-24, his last renewal was all the way back in August 2018 when he did not possess the reputation that he has since forged for club and country.

With Leicester already resigned to cashing in on Youri Tielemans this summer, it appears highly unlikely that they will consider any bids for the midfielder during the next…