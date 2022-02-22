Leicester City Will Bounce Back From Wolves Defeat

Ademola Lookman is optimistic Leicester City will bounce back from Sunday’s disappointing defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman scored the only goal as Brendan Rodgers’ men succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to their hosts at the Molineux.

“We are very disappointed and obviously, we dominated the game in the first and second half but it is now upon us going forward and putting this game behind us. It is not the result we wanted but we will keep on working,” the winger said in his post-match interview.

“Our performance today [Sunday] was very good but it is a shame that we could not get the three points that I think we deserved.

“We need to keep our heads up and I would say in football, the games come quickly and were unfortunate today [Sunday] but we have got our next fixture coming and we need to put it right.”

Meanwhile, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers agreed with Lookman that they deserved to get a victory.

“We didn’t…