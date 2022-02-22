Madrid May Loan Hazard Back To Chelsea

Real Madrid may loan Belgian winger, Eden Hazard, back to Chelsea as part of a plan to bring Erling Haaland to the Bernabeu, according to reports emanating from Spain.

Hazard has failed to hit the expected heights after completing a high-profile move to Real Madrid in 2019.

Hazard has been injury prone since his arrival in Spain and he has only scored six goals in 65 appearances for the Los Blancos.

However his performances on the pitch too have also been uneven.

According to rumours in Spain, Real Madrid are looking at a possible loan deal back to Chelsea for the Belgium captain.

Hazard obviously won’t be able to link up with Chelsea until the summer transfer window, but Real Madrid are keen to get an agreement in place.

Express.co.uk reports that it’s rumoured to be a loan, with no option to buy as Hazard has a deal at Real Madrid that runs till 2024.

Hazard has reportedly been frustrated with Carlo Ancelotti this season, as he has had limited game time this season…