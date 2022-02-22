Spalletti: I Was Forced To Play ‘Half Fit’ Osimhen Against Cagliari

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has revealed that Victor Osimhen passed a late fitness test to feature in Monday’s Serie A clash against Cagliari, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen started the game on the bench and replaced Andre Petagna in the 67th minute.

The Nigeria international scored a late equaliser as Napoli battled their hosts to a 1-1 draw.

“It was a complicated game for us, Cagliari deserved more. In fact, we deserved something less. We never took the game into our own hands, even though we had more possession. They wanted to play this game here and we wanted to play another,” Spalletti told DAZN after the game.

“We have to be happy with the result because it happens to everyone after these Europa League games. We did too little in terms of quality. Don’t say it’s everyone any more, every time it happens in two days we lose 4-5 players. It was good of Osimhen to be available at the last second, he was at risk of not being in the game.

“Fabian had a…