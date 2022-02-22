‘Twist Your Tactics Against Ghana If

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu has advised the interim coach of the Super Eagles, Austine Eguavoen to be more technical and tactical with his approach ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Both West African giants crashed out of the just-concluded 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Cameroon.

Nigeria are seeking to qualify for the World Cup a seventh time and, since 1994, have missed only one of seven editions. The last of three appearances by Ghana was in 2014.

The winners over the two legs will advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed for Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Shorunmu stated that the Super Eagles possess the quality to overcome the Black Stars for the World Cup ticket.

“I am optimistic that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, I believe the technical crew under the watchful eyes of Austine Eguavoen would done their home work by…