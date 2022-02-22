‘We’re The Underdogs’ –Emery Speaks Ahead Villarreal Vs Juventus

Villarreal coach Unai Emery says they’re underdogs facing Champions League opponents Juventus.

The first-leg of the round 16 tie will be held in Spain on Tuesday night.

The Yellow Submarine finished second in Group F behind Manchester United to make it this far, while Juve topped Group H ahead of reigning champions Chelsea.

Emery said, “Juventus require respect in these senses, because of their history. They are one of the best Italian teams, with Champions League experience, and on an individual level for players who maintain these levels.

“Vlahovic scored 17 goals in Florence with Fiorentina, he is of the highest level. He has great skills, he’s young, he can score, he’s hungry to play and win. That’s the level we want to challenge.

“A short time ago, when we were talking about Vlahovic, I was saying this: it’s better to play against them, it’s better to play against everyone available. They’re favourites but we’re not giving up, we’re capable of…