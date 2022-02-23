Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Offers Africa A Gateway To The World – Ajortisedere Awosika

Ajoritsedere Awosika, the Chairman of Africa’s largest retail bank, Access Bank PLC, has affirmed that the Bank’s sponsorship of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is in line with its strategic objectives to be positioned as ‘Africa’s Gateway to the World’.

“Sports is one of the gateways to Africa and conversely one of Africa’s gateways to the world, hence, the annual Access Bank Lagos City Marathon connects with our strategic objectives to make the continent more attractive to global investors and trade partners,” Awosika said while addressing the press at the recently concluded 7th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Speaking on the bank’s long-term plan in relation to the marathon and sports, in general, she stated that Access Bank is going global with its efforts and the Access Bank team has been given a target of about 5 years to achieve this goal. “Access Bank is looking at getting beyond today. It’s already in our strategic plan,” she…