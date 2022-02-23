Arsenal To Offer Arteta New Contract

Premier League club Arsenal are poised to hand a new contract to manager Mikel Arteta.

According to the Sun,the Gunners are set to hand Arteta a bumper pay rise with a new £8.3million-a-year deal this summer.

Arteta has 16 months of his contract to run and the club are eager to secure his long-term future at the Emirates.



And owner Stan Kroenke is keen to emphasise his confidence in the Spaniard by sanctioning a three-year agreement which will be worth £25m for the Premier League’s youngest boss.

Arteta’s current salary of £5m a year does not even begin to compare with his former Manchester City mentor Pep Guardiola, who is on £20m a year at the Etihad.

New Spurs boss Antonio Conte and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp are both paid around £15m per year and even Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers currently pockets around double Arteta’s annual salary.

