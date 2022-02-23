Balogun Makes Haaland Admission Ahead Rangers Vs Dortmund

Rangers defender Leon Balogun says the absence of Erling Haaland is a major boost for the Gers as they look ahead of their Europa League clash against Borussia Dortmund on Thursday.

Haaland missed the first leg which his side lost 4-2.

The Norwegian will not play a part in the reverse fixture as he failed to travel with the Dortmund squad.

Balogun is available for selection once again following his return to training in recent days and knows the loss of their star man is a tough blow for Dortmund to suffer.

Yes and no,” Balogun said when asked if Haaland’s absence was a bonus for Rangers.

“I think in this competition you want to compete against the best and he is one of the best at the moment.

“So from that perspective it is a sad thing. But if you look at what he means to Dortmund then surely it is a disadvantage to them, it is going to weaken them a little bit.

“But then again they have…