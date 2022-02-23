Barcelona, Arsenal Battle For Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak is on the radar of two European clubs, Barcelona and Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window.

Isak was linked to Arsenal last summer, following his impressive performance at the Euro 2020 Championship.

Isak had previously expressed his desire to play in England and his wish to reach the highest level in the game.

Speaking to the Independent Alexander said “I am in a good place at the moment,I am very happy, but one day it would be nice to play in England as well.

“They have six or seven of the biggest clubs in the world,it is a very high level, and of course one day it would be an alternative. Every player wants to be the best version of themselves and reach the highest possible level.

“I have expectations for myself that I am trying to fulfill,so we’ll see where the journey takes me in the future.”

Football.London reports that Arsenal are said to be looking at Alexander Isak as well as Lille striker Jonathan David to fill the striker’s void in…