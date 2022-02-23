Elanga Rescues Away Draw For Man United Against Atletico Madrid

A late Anthony Elanga equaliser saw Manchester United steal an undeserved draw against a dominant Atletico Madrid side in Wednesday’s Champions League round of 16 first leg clash at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico were in control for the majority of the match, putting on a strong offensive showing in the first half before displaying a defensive masterclass in the second.

The LaLiga champions started the match brightly and it didn’t take them long to find the opening goal.

A bullet header by Joao Felix put the home side in front, leaving a stunned Manchester United to kick-off from the half-way line after only six minutes.

The Red Devils slowly started to settle in the match, controlling the ball a little in the midfield and having a few speculative chances however they couldn’t match Atletico’s tempo for much of the first half.

United escaped danger in the 44th minute after a quick…