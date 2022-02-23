Gambling Trends In South Africa: Online And Land-based

South Africans have been playing games for enjoyment for many years and are interested in a variety of games and activities. Today’s gambling takes place in casinos, at bookies, in gaming parlours as well as increasingly online. One of the fastest-growing parts of the gambling business is the online gaming market.

Gambling is a form of amusement for one out of every 10 South Africans. Furthermore, recent estimates place the country’s gaming industry’s yearly total income at about R35 billion. Experts predict that this number will rise by 6% every year in the future.

The gaming market is a dynamic and continuously changing business for consumer demand. Many software and technology businesses, as well as regulators, attorneys, operators, media, payment solution providers, and investors, are concentrating their efforts on this market, which is predicted to develop significantly over the next four years.

Gambling In South Africa

The National Lottery, sports betting, slot…