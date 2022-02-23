Ghana Set To Invite Rangers Goalie Mutawakilu For Super Eagles Clash

Enugu Rangers goalkeeper Seidu Mutawakilu is in line to be named in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

Ghana are looking for new goalkeepers ahead of the qualifiers following widespread criticisms over the performance of Joseph Wollacott at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Swindon Town goalkeeper conceded five goals in three games as the Black Stars exited the competition in the first round.

Goalkeepers’ trainer Richard Kingson, according to Ghanaweb.com has pencilled down 15 goalies ahead of the games.

Among the goalkeepers under consideration are Mutawakilu and West Ham United’s Joseph Anang.

Mutawakilu once represented Ghana at the U-20 level.

The 26-year-old was part of the Black Satellites squad at the 2015 African U-20 Championship in Senegal.

The shot stopper also represented the…