Gibson Slams VAR After Tackle On Chukwueze Goes Unpunished

Former Manchester United striker Terry Gibson has slammed VAR after a dangerous tackle by Juventus midfield Adrien Rabiot on Samuel Chukwueze only attracted a yellow card.

Rabiot was fortunate to avoid a red card just moments after his error allowed Villarreal to equalize, in Tuesday’s Champions League round of 16 first leg tie in Spain which ended 1-1.

The French midfielder was responsible for the goal, as he was caught ball-watching and allowed Dani Parejo to make the run behind him, volleying in the Capoue ball over the top completely undisturbed.

A few minutes after that howler, Rabiot was very lucky that VAR did not intervene to suggest upgrading his yellow card to a red, as he raked his studs down the knee of Chukwueze.

Juventus fans vented their rage on social media, some even suggesting he should be sold during the match without waiting for the final whistle.

Others pointed out Juve were unlucky that…