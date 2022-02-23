‘He Is Our Game Changer’ -Tuchel Hails Kante After Win Vs Lille

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel heaped plaudits on midfielder N’Golo Kante after his side’s 2-0 win against Lille in Tuesday night’s UEFA Champions League clash.

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic were on target for the Blues in the last-16 contest played at the Stamford Bridge.

Kante set up Pulisic for for the Blues second goal and was impressive all through.

The Frenchman was duly voted man of the match after the game.

Speaking to BT Sport, Tuchel said: “I was very pleased today, it took him a while. He struggled in the last matches with his belief and intensity and game in general.

“It was good he stepped up today and you qcan instantly see the impact he makes. He is our game changer. He had a huge impact on the team.”

Chelsea received a double injury blow during the second half as Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech both sustained injuries which make them doubts for Sunday’s EFL Cup final with Liverpool.

