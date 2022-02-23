Next Two Months Will Decide EPL Title Race Between Liverpool, Man City –Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has warned that his Manchester City counterpart, Pep Guardiola will push them to the limit in the Premier League race.

The German also said the title race will be decided in March and April.

Klopp’s men will go three points behind league leaders City with victory over Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday.

A run of eight consecutive wins has seen the Reds get to within touching distance of Guardiola’s men in the league, reach the Carabao Cup final and take a big step towards the Champions League quarter-finals.

When asked about the title race at a news conference on Tuesday, Klopp replied: “First and foremost, it’s important that we are close to the top whoever is at the top because that shows that some things are going in the right direction.

“In the last four seasons — we were not around one year because of our problems and we had some struggles — but before it was an insane race. Both teams are able to do some special stuff, I…