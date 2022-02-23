Okoronkwo Scores Late Goal, Nnadozie Saves Penalty As Falcons Edge CIV, Seal 2022 WAFCON Ticket

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have qualified for the 2022 African Women’s Cup of Nations after edging Côte d’Ivoire 1-0 in Abidjan in the second leg of the play-off round.

Esther Okoronkwo got the only goal of the game after scoring in the 87th minute to earn the Falcons a 3-0 aggregate win.

Recall the Falcons won the first leg 2-0 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium a few days back thanks to a brace from Ifeoma Onumonu.

Côte d’Ivoire had a chance to reduce the deficit on 44 minutes when they were awarded a penalty but Chiamaka Nnadozie made a brilliant save to keep the score goalless.

The reigning WAFCON champions are the latest team to qualify for this year’s edition which will hold in July.

The other teams who have so far qualified are hosts Morocco, Uganda, Burundi, Zambia, Senegal, Togo, Tunisia and Burkina Faso.

Africa’s representatives for the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will emerge from the 2022 WAFCON.

