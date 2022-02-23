Raja Pay $100,000 Osagona Transfer Fee Seven Years After Deal With Rangers

Morrocan club, Raja Cassablanca, have finally paid the transfer fee of Ighodalo Christian Osagona, seven year after signing the striker from Enugu Rangers, Completesports.com reports.

This is coming seven years after the striker signed a contract with the North African side in 2014 from the Coal City Flying Antelopes.

Raja had foot-dragged in paying the contractual fee despite Osagona having already featured for some other clubs, namely; KV Mechelen (2016-2017), Westerlo (2017/2018), UMM Salal (2018), Zob Ahan (2019), Jeju United (2019-2020), Persepolis (2020) and Al Shorta 2020-2021.

Raja’s failure to pay the transfer fees despite several reminders, forced Rangers to drag them to FIFA Dispute Resolution Chambers to ensure that the $100, 000 (N50m) was paid.

The case lingered for a while, but Rangers eventually won and the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chambers [DRC] ordered Raja to pay Rangers.

Raja’s delay in complying with DRC’s directive forced FIFA to slam them with a…