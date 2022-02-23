UCL: Chukwueze In Action As Villarreal Hold Juventus; Chelsea Pip Lille

Samuel Chukwueze was in action as Villarreal held Juventus to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday night.

Chukwueze put up a fine performance in the game and was a thorn in the flesh of Juventus defenders.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Yeremi Pino on the stroke of full time.

Dusan Vlahovic put the visitors ahead in the first minute, while Dani parejo equalized for Villarreal in the 66th minute.

In another fixture, Chelsea defeated Lille 2-0 at the Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz put Chelsea in front on eight minutes

The home team extended their advantage when Christian Pulisic ran onto N’Golo Kante’s pass to beat Leo Jardim in the 63rd minute.

Pix Courtesy Skysports

