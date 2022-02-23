Watford Boss Hodgson Challenges Sarr, King To Emulate Dennis

Watford boss Roy Hodgson wants Josh King and Ismaila Sarr to take attacking burden off Emmanuel Dennis.

Dennis has shoulder goal scoring responsibility for the Hornets since arriving the club from Belgian Pro League outfit Club Brugge last summer.

The Nigerian has scored nine goals and provided five assists.

Another goal in Wednesday’s (today) Premier League clash against Crystal Palace

would see him become the fourth Watford player to reach double figures in a Premier League season after Troy Deeney, Odion Ighalo and Gerard Deulofeu.

But boss Hodgson, whose side are now four points from safety after his first win in charge, insists the fit-again Ismaila Sarr and Josh King can thrive in the Hornets’ remaining 14 games.

Asked about Watford’s dependence on Dennis, Hodgson said: “I think that’s pretty much the case whichever club you look at outside the top ones, who do seem to spread goals throughout the whole of the team.

“Once you go below the second half of the…