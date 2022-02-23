Watford Boss Hodgson Provides Postive Update On Etebo Ahead Crystal Palace Clash

Watford manager Roy Hodgson has offered positive update on Oghenekaro Etebo ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

Etebo sustained a quad injury in Watford’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at the end of September and later underwent surgery.

The Nigeria international recently returned to team training and played 45 minutes of Monday’s development squad clash against Ipswich Town.



“[Etebo] has trained with us from the start, we’ve just been waiting on the go-ahead from his surgeon in Finland, and he got that last week,” Etebo told the club’s website.

“As far as I’m concerned we don’t have any concerns, but he hasn’t played a competitive match for many months so it is good he can get some minutes in today’s game, and if he comes through okay, then we’re going to be able to start counting on them.

“With…