Why Eagles Need Lookman Against Ghana –Amuneke

Super Eagles coach, Emmanuel Amuneke says the addition of Leicester City forward, Ademola Lookman to the team’s fold will further help Nigeria’s chances of overcoming the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 World Cup Playoff.

Recall that the former England youth international was cleared by FIFA to switch allegiance from England to Nigeria.

In a chat with Daily Post, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner, described Lookman as a player who will add more value and bite to the Super Eagles attack.

He also noted that playing regularly for the Foxes in the Premier League will also sharpen him for the task against the Black Stars.

“He is a great addition to the team, a player who is ready to give his best anytime he is called upon.

“Playing regularly for Leicester City shows he has come of age and ready for the big occasion.

“That explains why we need him in our fold.

“I am happy he has agreed to join,” Amuneke said.

