4 Best Sports Betting Sites Michigan Real Money Bettors Can Explore

Sports bettors in Michigan deserve an epic gaming experience that can only be provided by the best sports betting sites. We’re talking about competitive odds, great in-play betting options, user-friendly sportsbook apps, incredible bonuses, and more.

Several sportsbooks have launched since they legalized sports betting in Michigan, and we’re here to help you filter out the best from the mediocre ones. Below we take an in-depth look at the top sportsbooks for Michigan players, their betting markets, money lines, bonuses, and even their available banking options.

Let’s begin!

The Best Sportsbook Apps in Michigan

BetMGM : Best Michigan sports betting app overall

: Best Michigan sports betting app overall FanDuel : Best online sportsbook for horse racing in Michigan

: Best online sportsbook for horse racing in Michigan Golden Nugget : Best online sports betting app for enhanced odds

Best online sports betting app for enhanced odds DraftKings: Best online sportsbook for daily fantasy sports

1. BetMGM – Overall Best Michigan Sports Betting App

Pros