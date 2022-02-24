Arsenal Boost Top-Four Hopes After Dramatic Comeback Win Against Wolves

Arsenal ignited their top-four hopes with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against Wolves at the Emirates on Thursday night.

Jose Sa’s own goal in the fifth minute of stoppage-time completed the dramatic win for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Alexandre Lacazette, who had missed a succession of earlier chances, forced the goal, his close-range effort bouncing in off the Wolves goalkeeper for the winner.

Substitute Nicolas Pepe had come off the bench to equalise in the 82nd minute.

Earlier, Hwang Hee-chan had given Wolves a 10th-minute lead when he latched onto an underhit backpass by Gabriel Magalhaes and rounded Aaron Ramsdale before slotting into an empty net.

Wolves, were seeking revenge for their 1-0 loss to the Gunners at Molineux, defended superbly after that, with Conor Coady, Max Kilman and Romain Saiss helping to keep the Gunners at bay.

But Arsenal finally made the breakthrough when substitutes Pepe and Eddie Nketiah combined and the dramatic winning goal, a moment of redemption…