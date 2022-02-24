Arsenal Star Martinelli Reveals Favourite Position

Gabriel Martinelli has disclosed his favourite position on the field to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Though it’s still a puzzle what his best position is, most of Martinelli’s Premier League games have been played on the left flank.

Following the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona and the pending exits of Alexander acazette and Eddie Nketiah at the end of the season when their contacts expire, Arsenal will most likely be in need of a new striker in the summer.

Many have tipped Martinelli to be Arsenal’s next striker, and he could save Arsenal having to spend big on a no 9 in the summer.

“I have played on the wings growing up,” Martinelli said to the Athletic . but I can play in the middle as well,or on the sides. “I can do whatever the manager wants me to do.”

In March 2021, Gabriel said he preferred to play on the left -wing.

“I really like playing on the left…