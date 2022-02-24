Arsenal Targeting £83.5m Napoli Raid For Osimhen, Ruiz

Arsenal will make an attempt to sign Napoli duo Victor Osimhen and Fabian Ruiz during this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners are expected to sign a new striker this summer following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure to Barcelona.

Alexander Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are also quit the North London club tbis summer.

According to Napoli Piu, Osimhen has been identified by Arsenal as a leading target, with the Nigeria international impressing for his Italian club since arriving from Lille in September 2020.

The 23-year-old has scored 21 goals and registered six assists in 50 outings for Napoli, including 11 goals and three assists in 20 appearances in all competitions this term.

The report claims that Ruiz is also a target for the Gunners, with the 25-year-old entering the final 18 months of his contract at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Napoli would allegedly demand in the region of €100m…