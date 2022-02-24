Atletico Madrid Will Find Ways To Disgrace Man United –Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone has claimed it is really difficult to find weaknesses in the Manchester United squad.

Simeone stated this while speaking ahead of their Champions League round of 16 first leg clash at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

He praised the physicality of the United squad, but made it clear he will find ways to “the goal”.

Simeone said: “The team is much more compact, it’s stronger.

“They have a solidity at the back, they’re a very physical team with the central defenders and the midfield they’ve got.

“They are really strong and it’s really, really difficult to find vulnerabilities there.

“I always assess the virtues of our rival, but of course we will try to find a way to try and hurt them, try and find our way to the goal, if you like.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…