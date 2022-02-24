D’Tigress Aim For Quarter-Finals Berth In Sidney –Amukamara

Nigeria’s D’Tigress star, Promise Amukamara has stated categorically that the team will be aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup later this year.

Recall that the African champions recovered from their opening day defeat to China by beating world number five France and continental rivals Mali to pick up the last available ticket on offer for Sydney.

In an interview with FIBA official website, the Nigerian star said that the players are determined to step up their game in a bid to achieve their utmost goal at the World Cup.

“This tournament was very special for us. We battled through a lot of adversity,” Amukamara told the FIBA website.

“I had to step up and take on the point guard and leader role. I am not very vocal, so that was a challenge for me.

“I think this tournament was the best one for us, because we had to put absolutely everything together with no training camp or preparation. We really believed in…