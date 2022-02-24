SUPER EAGLES Team of The Decade: Enyeama, Mikel Top List. Nigeria Super Eagles as gone through a lot of ups and down, from wining AFCON 2013 and their representation at two world cups. This according to, super eagles news report has been a fun toll ride. Vincent Enyeama one of the finest African goalkeepers of all time, and many others who are part of the super eagles of nigeria that have been part of super eagles team of the decade is what this video is about.

The conclusion of the year 2019 marked the end of another decade in which Nigerian football went through a lot of ups and downs.

From the year 2010 up until the last 2 years, the Nigerian senior male national team gave the country a lot to cheer about and also a few things to worry about. In this video, we take a look at the eleven players who make up the Super Eagles Team of the decade ((2010-2019)

Timestamps

00:00 Introduction

Vincent ENYEAMA (Goalkeeper)

Club:…