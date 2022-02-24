Europa/Conf. League: Ndidi, Iheanacho Bags Assists, Odey Scores As Leicester Beat Randers To Reach Round Of 16

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho provided assists as Leicester defeated Randers 3-1 to qualify for the Europa Conference League round of 16 stage on Thursday.

Leicester advance into the next round 7-2 on aggregate after winning the first leg 4-1 at the King Power.

Also in action for Leicester was Ademola Lookman who, like Ndidi and Iheanacho, played for 90 minutes.

Randers’ consolation goal was scored by former MFM striker Stephen Odey with six minutes left to play.

It was Odey’s first goal for Randers since October 2021 and his 11th in all competitions this season.

Ndidi set up Harvey Barnes for the opener on two minutes with a pass on halfway with the English forward calmly slotting home.

And in the 74th minute Leicester went 3-0 as Iheanacho found James Maddison who hit a 23-yard effort into the back of the net.

And in the Europa League, Zaidu Sanusi helped FC Porto progress into the round of 16 after 2-2 draw at Lazio.

The result means Porto edge Lazio 4-3 on…