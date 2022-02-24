Lukaku Ready To Quit Chelsea For Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku is willing to leave Chelsea and is apparently eager to rejoin his former club Inter Milan after his nightmarish experience in West London.

The big Belgian is also willing to take a pay cut to facilitate the move.

Lukaku has endured a torrid time in Chelsea this season, scoring just five times in the Premier League,he was also left on the bench in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Lille in the Champions League.

According to Italian Newspaper Gazetta dello Sport, Lukaku is fed up with life back at Chelsea and is desperate to return to Inter Milan in the summer, and he is even in contact with the club’s directors.

Though a deal would be difficult as Inter cannot afford a transfer fee,a loan could be best possible option.

However Lukaku’s camp have debunked the rumours and are seemingly annoyed at the timing, considering Chelsea play Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

But Gazetta…