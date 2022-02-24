Mensah Rates Nigerian Player Best In Turkish Super Lig

Ghana midfield star Bernard Mensah believes Anthony Nwakaeme is the best player in the Turkey Süper Lig.

Nwakaeme who plays for league leaders Trabzonspor took his season tally to eight goals when he bagged a brace in a 4-0 win over Alanyaspor last Sunday.





Anthony Nwakaeme

It was the 32-year-old’s ninth goal in 24 appearances in all competitions for Trabzonspor so far this season.

And reacting to Nwakaeme’s double strikes at the weekend, Mensah wrote on Twitter: “Best player in the league Anthony Nwakaeme.”

The forward joined Trabzonspor in 2018 from Israeli club Hapoel Beer Sheva where he spent three seasons.

He helped Trabzonspor to the Turkish Cup and Super Cup in 2020.

On 10 November 2017, he made his debut for Nigeria against Algeria in the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

