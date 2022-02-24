Owen Reveals How Rashford Can Rediscover Best Manchester United Form

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen says Marcus Rashford needs to look for “easy gains” if he wants to reignite the spark in his career.

Owen came to this conclusion after Rashford was taken off,during Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League Round of 16.

With Manchester United 1-0 down to Atletico Madrid following Joao Felix’s opener, Ralf Rangnick was forced to take Rashford off and inject new life into the game.

The England striker was taken off on the 75th minute mark for Anthony Elanga who equalised five minutes later.

The forward made little or no impact on the game before he was substituted.

With Rashford’s form continually dipping,Owen believes Rashford needs to look for “easy gains” and build back his confidence.

“I think easy gains. When things are going well,it’s easy. Everything is off the cuff,it is natural.

